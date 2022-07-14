Northwest Asian Weekly


You are here: Home / News / Community News / Business / Jade Garden Restaurant

Jade Garden Restaurant

By Leave a Comment

“It has been a harsh year for our restaurant since the pandemic,” said owner Eric Chan, “including vandalism and break-ins. But the kindness and support of the community are inspiring and have made us proud.”

Keoke Silvano poses against the mural at Jade Garden restaurant that sparked a movement (Photo provided by Keoke Silvano)

The artists that painted the first mural at Jade Garden restaurant (Photo by Keoke Silvano)

A group of diverse artists volunteered to do murals at Jade Garden. Since then, it has created a movement for other artists to volunteer to paint murals on other Chinatown storefronts. Our restaurant has thrived since reopening, thanks to you. Please bring your friends and family to Jade Garden, and enjoy our dim sum.

Jade Garden Restaurant

424 7th Ave. S.
Seattle, WA 98104
9 a.m.–7:30 p.m. Daily
206-622-8181

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.