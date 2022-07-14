Located in the remodeled Louisa Hotel, Baegopa is the first and only Korean BBQ in Chinatown with grill-installed tables, Baegopa has received rave reviews since its opening.

You can choose all-you-can-eat, a la carte, and combo options.

Owner said, “We are known for our selections of high-quality meat and different marinades and people come to experience the grill of your own meat. We also have somaek towers which is a mix of beer and soju (flavored or original) applemango and grape being the most popular at the moment that comes in a self-dispense tower.”

Diners said, “This is the best hang out spot to cook and drink. This is the best place to celebrate your special occasions and to have a good time with Kpop music in the background.”

Menu is offered in QR code format.

Baegopa

509 7th Ave. S.

Seattle, Wa 98104

206-485-7137

Sun–Thu: 12-10 p.m.

Fri & Sat: 12-11 p.m.

baegopabbq.com