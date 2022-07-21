AAPI candidates on the primary election ballot

King County Elections (KCE) has mailed out over 1.4 million ballots to registered voters across King County for the 2022 Primary election on Aug. 2. KCE is projecting 45% turnout for this election. In 2020, Primary turnout in King County reached 56%. In 2018, voters turned out at 43%.
The Primary election ballot will feature 162 candidates across 52 offices, 42 contested Precinct Committee Officer races, and six ballot measures.
If you still haven’t received your ballot yet, call KCE at 206-296-VOTE (8683).
Here are the AAPI candidates on the ballot.
Federal
U.S. Senator
Dan Phan Doan
U.S. Representative,
Congressional District 7
Pramila Jayapal
U.S. Representative,
Congressional District 9
Sea Chan
U.S. Representative,
Congressional District 10
Marilyn Strickland
State
Secretary of State
Steve Hobbs
Representative, Legislative District 1
Davina Duerr
Representative, Legislative District 17
Anthony Ho
Representative, Legislative District 27
Dhaval Patel
Representative, Legislative District 32
Cindy Ryu
Representative, Legislative District 33
Mia Su-Ling Gregerson
Representative, Legislative District 37
Sharon Tomiko Santos
Representative, Legislative District 41
My-Linh Thai
Elle Nguyen
Representative, Legislative District 42
Kamal Bhachu
Senator, Legislative District 45
Manka Dhingra
Ryika Hooshangi
Senator, Legislative District 47
Satwinder Kaur
Representative, Legislative District 48
Vandana Slatter
County
Lewis, Commissioner District 3
Harry Bhagwandin
The following candidates have already advanced to the General Election:
King County, Prosecuting Attorney
Leesa Manion
King County, Southwest Electoral District, Judge Position 4
Fa’amomoi Masaniai, Jr.
King County, West Electoral District, Judge Position 2
Kuljinder Dhillon
King County, West Electoral District, Judge Position 4
Gregg Hirakawa
City of Seattle,
Municipal Court Judge Position 2
Andrea Chin
City of Seattle,
Municipal Court Judge Position 3
Pooja Vaddadi
Thurston Superior Court,
Judge Position 9
Indu Thomas
Everett District Court,
Judge Position 2
Tam Bui
WA Supreme Court, Justice Position 1
Mary Yu
Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, Aug. 3, or returned to one of the 76 drop box locations across the county, including the newest locations in Woodinville and Queen Anne. Drop boxes are open 24-hours, seven days a week, until 8 p.m. sharp on Election Day.
The deadline to register to vote online is July 25. Voters can register and vote through 8 p.m. on Election Day at any of KCE’s Vote Center locations.
If there are any AAPI candidates we missed, please let us know at
editor@nwasianweekly.com.
Leave a Reply