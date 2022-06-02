Seattle Center Festál continues with Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival, a virtual two-day program on June 4 from 1-4:30 p.m. and June 5 from 1-3:30 p.m. It will be available to watch on facebook.com/SeattleCenter and youtube.com/seattlecenter.

The annual Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival is a rich, educational, interactive, and colorful event that highlights the commonality of all ethnic groups through various forms of art—performing, visual, photography, literary, musical, and culinary—while displaying events specific to Filipino culture like photo exhibit “Snapshots: Life in Rural Philippines,” Filipino tribal dances and folklore.

Performances and presentations include dance by the Filipinas Performing Arts of Washington State, an artifacts presentation by John Paredes, photos by Leia Maminta Smith, and many more.