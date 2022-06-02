NVC Memorial Day Service

The Nisei Veterans Committee (NVC) and NVC Foundation held its 77th Annual Memorial Day Service at Lake View Cemetery.

Attendees gathered by the Nisei War Memorial, a 22-foot tall granite obelisk inscribed with names of those killed in action from the Spanish-American War, World War I, World War II, the Korean Conflict, Vietnam, and Granada.

The service started with a presentation of colors by the Seattle Buddhist Temple Boy Scout Troop 252, Christian and Buddhist prayers and meditations, a keynote speech from Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, and ended with a Presentation of Floral Wreaths.

Over the years, this service has become one of the oldest and largest Memorial Day services in the Pacific Northwest.