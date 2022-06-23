Kent police fatally shot Viet Do Nguyen

KENT, Wash. (AP) — The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified Viet Do Nguyen as the man Kent police shot to death.

Nguyen, 27, died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, the Seattle Times reported. Homicide means only that a person or people caused someone else’s death.

Kent police have said the shooting happened after police responded early on June 13 to a call about a car stopped on Pacific Highway South. The caller reported the driver of the stopped car appeared to be under the influence of intoxicants. Shortly after police arrived, one officer said on the police radio, “Male has a gun,” according to police.

Kent police said a couple of minutes later, an officer said shots were fired. Nguyen died at the scene. Nguyen’s last known address was in West Seattle.

Investigators have not released additional information about the shooting, which is being investigated by the Valley Independent Investigation Team.