Grants available to small business owners: Apply through June 26, 2022

SEATTLE — The Ready for Business Fund formed by GSBA—Washington’s LGBTQ+ and allied chamber of commerce—and Comcast is now accepting applications from small businesses throughout Washington seeking financial assistance.

Applications opened on June 13 and small businesses owners may apply through June 26, 2022, at theGSBA.org/ready-for-business.

More than $200,000 in grants will be allocated to at least 80 small businesses throughout the state.

According to a news release, the grant application is short and easy to complete. All grant applicants will be notified by the last week of July.

The Ready for Business Fund was founded in the summer of 2020 with a $100,000 investment from Comcast and GSBA as the fund manager. Over the past two years, the fund has distributed $2,500 cash grants to more than 130 small businesses in Washington.