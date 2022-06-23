City of Seattle seeks community members to serve on the Community Involvement Commission—Application deadline: July 10

SEATTLE — The Seattle Department of Neighborhoods (DON) is currently recruiting to fill seven vacancies on the Community Involvement Commission (CIC). Current vacancies include positions representing City Council Districts 1, 2, 3, and 7, as well as three at-large positions.

The CIC advises DON and other City departments on coordinated, citywide outreach and engagement activities. The commission is dedicated to holding the City accountable for increasing participation and engagement—especially among communities that have been historically marginalized and underserved.

The Commission is composed of 16 members—seven appointed by the City Council and seven appointed by the Mayor, with one position filled by a young adult through the Get Engaged program. The final two commissioners are selected by the CIC members.

Commission members will each serve a two-year term, except for the Get Engaged position, which will serve a one-year term. Commissioners serve in a volunteer capacity and dedicate approximately three to six hours per month to their roles.

If you are interested in being considered, complete the online application by July 10 at 5 p.m. Within the application page, click the dropdown and select Community Involvement Commission under “Which Boards would you like to apply for?”

To learn more about the Community Involvement Commission, visit:

seattle.gov/neighborhoods/community-involvement-commission.