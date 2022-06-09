Northwest Asian Weekly

59th Northwest Regional Emmy Awards

Susan Han (middle) with fellow Seattle Channel winners

The City of Seattle’s government-access station Seattle Channel was recognized on June 4, at the Northwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Emmy Awards ceremony. The awards show was held in person for the first time since 2019 at Fremont Studios in Seattle.

An episode of “City Inside/Out,” diving into police reform, won an Emmy in the interview/discussion category. It was produced by Susan Han.

Other AAPI winners in the Seattle market include the following:

KIRO 7

Deedee Sun

  • Deedee Sun, Breaking News category — Storming the Governor’s Mansion
    Reporter, Diversity Equity Inclusion – News category — Western Washington Gets Real

Monique Ming Laven

  • Monique Ming Laven, Anchor – News category

Ryan Barber

  • Ryan Barber, Graphic Artist; Hard News Report category: Horror, Heroics and Heartache Art Director; Children/Youth/Teens category: Wildlife: Day in the Life of a Keeper

Dale Hazapis

  • Dale Hazapis, Graphic Artist; Children/Youth/Teens category: Wildlife: Day in the Life of a Keeper

KING 5

Erin Liu

  • Erin Liu, Photographer; News Promotion – Campaign category — The KING 5 Investigators

