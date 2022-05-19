WA students are national champions in world’s largest rocket contest

Newport High School Team 2 of Bellevue were crowned on May 14 as National Champions at the world’s largest student rocketry competition—the American Rocketry Challenge.

In total, 724 teams from 41 states competed in the 2022 American Rocketry Challenge. The students will now represent the United States at the International Rocketry Challenge taking place at the Farnborough Airshow outside London in July.

Team captain Arthur Gwozdz, 17, said, “Our advisors and mentors have supported us every step of the way. I am so proud of the team and what we have been able to accomplish.”

In addition to Gwozdz, members of the winning team include Samuel Chen, Rita Liu, Rose Liu, Brandon Luo, Ethan Luo, Kavin Manivasagam, Vanu Rao, Shreyas Subramanian, and Minghan Sun. First runner up in the National Finals competition was also a Newport High School team.