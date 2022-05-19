Renton Multicultural Festival hosted the first-ever Multicultural Art Exhibition

The sixth annual Renton Multicultural Festival was held on May 6 and 7 with over two dozen performances, including song, dance, music, and a puppet show. Both days were free and open to the public.

One of the distinct features of the festival was the first-ever Multicultural Art Exhibition and contest hosted by Voice of Planet, a nonprofit that provides community engagement through arts and events.

Vasudha Sharma, the founder and CEO of Voice of Planet, said, “The purpose of organizing the Multicultural Art Exhibition was to invite people from all over the region to enjoy the many traditions of Renton’s diverse community.

It is undoubtedly about celebrating arts and culture, learning, and sharing. We had immense support from 4 Culture (cultural funding agency for King County) and the City of Renton to conduct this unique exhibition.”

Overall, 32 artists participated with over 70 art pieces from various cultures.

The winners of the people choice award were Meena Bhujang, Vaishali Bhinde, and Vyshali Thimmappa for their artwork created live at the event titled ‘Floral Rangoli,’ using the art form Rangoli originating in the Indian subcontinent, Pooja Saini for their artwork ‘Meditation’’ using acrylics on canvas, and Rodney H. King for their piece, ‘The Transformation of the Mascot,’ to represent all that they love about African American culture.