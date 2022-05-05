Frank Irigon to receive UW’s 2022 Odegaard Award

Community member Frank Irigon is the 2022 recipient of the University of Washington Charles E. Odegaard Award.

Irigon will be presented with this honor at the 2022 Celebration event on May 18.

Born in the Philippines, Irigon immigrated to the United States with his mother and siblings in 1950. He earned his Bachelor of Arts and then a Masters in Social Work from the University of Washington (UW). While at the UW, he was involved with peace and social justice movements and was especially active with the UW Asian Student Coalition.

He was also a co-founder and one-time executive director of the International District Community Health Center.

Today, Irigon serves on the boards of the Puget Sound Advocates for Retirement Action, the OCA Asian Pacific American Advocates – Greater Seattle Chapter, and the Asian and Pacific Islander Americans for Civic Engagement.

The Odegaard Award is regarded as the highest achievement in diversity at the UW.