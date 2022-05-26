Blackpink on Rolling Stone cover

Korean girl group Blackpink has officially made history as the first all-Asian female group to be featured on the cover of Rolling Stone.

The 55-year-old magazine tweeted, “The world’s biggest girl group give their most revealing interview yet about how they make music, deal with the demands of stardom, became family, and more.”

The June issue features a profile of the members Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, and Jisoo.

The group has set numerous records, including for the most subscribed artist on YouTube (passing Justin Bieber). And they’re the first K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella.