Emory to host poet Marilyn Chin for online reading

ATLANTA (AP) — Emory University is set to host a virtual reading by poet Marilyn Chin to celebrate Women’s History Month.

The online reading at 3 p.m. on March 13 is free of charge and open to the public. Those wishing to participate can register online to receive a link to watch it.

Born in Hong Kong and raised in Portland, Oregon, Chin is a self-described activist poet. She has said her work laments and celebrates her “hyphenated” Chinese American identity, according to a news release from Emory. Her poems have been called funny, fearless and feminist and have won her a variety of prestigious awards.

She has written five collections of poetry, including 2018’s “A Portrait of the Self as Nation: New and Selected Poems” and has also written a novel, “Revenge of the Mooncake Vixen.”

In addition to the online reading, Chin also plans to discuss poetry with students in English and creative writing classes during her visit to Emory.

“The Rose Library is honored that Marilyn Chin will join us this spring to share her poetry,” Jennifer Gunter King, director of the Rose Library at Emory, said. “Her vivid and lively poetry will energize our community and create an opportunity to celebrate Asian American poetry and writing. We hope that many Emory students and community members in Atlanta will be able to take advantage of this singular opportunity to share time with such an important figure in the poetry world.”

Visit emorylib.info/ChinReading to register for this event.