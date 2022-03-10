A Lunar New Year celebration in Bothell

On Feb. 12, local community members came together to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Bothell.

Organizers of the event raised over $2,000 to more than cover event costs. They donated the surplus to Asian Americans Advancing Justice, thanks in part to their supportive partners like Böba Bothell, Ta Joia, and Northshore YMCA.

Also on Feb. 21, event organizer Han Tran introduced a Lunar New Year resolution for the First District Democrats. The resolution was intended to recognize and celebrate the Asian diaspora who observe this holiday.

The resolution was adopted without debate.