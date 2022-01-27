Inside the red envelope: Blessings from The Bellevue Collection

By Ashley Chen

Lunar New Year 2022 might be another virtual celebration for most people, but don’t worry, The Bellevue Collection has got you covered. From Jan. 26 to Feb. 6, The Bellevue Collection is hosting an array of festivities, from online performances to in-person decorations and activities for all ages. Fill up your New Year spirit with red paper dragons flying in the sky and incredible pieces of ancient fashion at The Bellevue Collection.

Traditional displays

Scattered all across Bellevue Square are displays of beautiful traditional art, such as calligraphy, dresses, and paintings. The Overseas Community Affairs Council, Republic of China (Taiwan), and Wing Luke Museum have provided a wide collection of artwork along with descriptions of their history. Some historical pieces include an old mahjong set, a widespread game that’s still played today, and a modern Qipao, or cheongsam, a style of Chinese dress from the Manchu era.

Dining and Lucky Lunar scratch cards

Lunar New Year is all about the food, and The Bellevue Collection’s restaurants know this.

There’s a flavor for everyone—from sweet Chamei Matcha lattes to must-have Din Tai Fung soup dumplings. If these aren’t what your appetite is looking for right now, there are more eats, including sushi from Japonessa and fluffy tea from Mi Tea.

For a sweet deal, pick up a Lucky Lunar Card from guest services for a special offer at one of your favorite Asian restaurants, and you might win an $80 Bellevue Collection Gift Card. (Must be 18 or older to receive a ticket, and tickets must be redeemed before Feb. 28, 2022.)

Lantern craft and coloring sheets

Fun, easy, and creative, the lantern craft checks all the boxes for kids. As we’re celebrating the Year of the Tiger, the paper lanterns are folded into two cute, little tigers dangled by a tree branch. Be sure to pick up a craft kit from Guest Services to build a lantern at home.

Another relaxing activity for the kids is coloring sheets. The Wing Luke Museum has created a coloring sheet with a pair of tigers covered in small flowers. In addition, the Wing Luke Museum has listed an upcoming Online Story Time telling the Vietnamese folktale of how the tiger got its stripes.

Red envelopes

Perhaps every kid’s favorite part of celebrating Lunar New Year, red envelopes are the symbol of good luck and wishes for the year. These red envelopes are engraved with the Chinese character “福” which translates to “blessing.” They also come with famous Lucky Candy, small creamy hard candies which can be picked up at Guest Services.

Pop Spot and photo screen

Located in the Center Court of Bellevue Square is a large, decorative red rectangle framed by an abundance of golden flowers. On each side is a cherry tree with luscious pink blossoms. The sheer size of this display fills up the entire center of Bellevue Square. Gather family and friends at this Pop Spot to fill up the entire backdrop for a large group photo.

Across from Michael Kors on the first level of Bellevue Square is another photo op location.

Place yourself in front of the photo screen to be surrounded by multi-toned red flowers against a golden pagoda, and a bright lantern hanging on a tree to light up your photo and celebration. Then, take a quick snap of the screen. These photos are simple and quick digital souvenirs to collect.

For more information, go to bellevuecollection.com/lunarnewyear.

