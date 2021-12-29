Top 10 Asian achievements of 2021

By Nina Huang

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Political firsts around the country

Seattle Mayor-elect Bruce Harrell, a second generation Japanese American, became the first Asian American mayor in Seattle. He also announced a nearly 150-member transition team that will make up the most racially and ideologically diverse mayoral transition team in Seattle history.

Taiwanese American Michelle Wu made history by being the first woman, person of color, and Asian American to be elected as Boston’s mayor. She was also the first Asian American woman to serve on the Boston City Council. Wu recently signed an ordinance to divest $65 million in city investments from companies that derive more than 15% of their revenue from fossil fuels, tobacco products, or prison facilities, as part of the Green New Deal for Boston.

Aftab Pureval made history when he was elected Cincinnati’s mayor, becoming the first Asian American Pacific Islander to ever hold the position. According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, Pureval is also the only AAPI mayor in the midwest.

Achievements in entertainment

American superhero film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” featuring Simu Liu as the main hero, grossed $432 million worldwide, making it the eighth-highest grossing film of 2021. “Shang-Chi” is the first Marvel Studios film with an Asian director and a predominantly Asian cast.

Korean Canadian Celeste Yim was the only writer hired by Saturday Night Live during the pandemic, and they’ve been nominated for an Emmy award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series. Celeste was a 2021 Lambda Literary Playwriting Fellow and the 2019 recipient of the New York Foundation for the Arts Canadian Women Artists’ Award for Playwriting.

Shaping future generations on TV

The iconic cartoon series, “Arthur,” featured a Sikh character as part of the series’ longstanding mission to ensure that the young audiences watching would see their worlds reflected on screen. The character of Samir made his debut in “Arthur’s First Day,” which premiered on PBS in September.

Korean American Ji-Young made history as the first Asian American muppet in the “Sesame Street” series. She’s 7 years old and loves rocking out on her electric guitar and skateboarding. She was formally introduced on Thanksgiving Day on HBO in “See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special,” which also featured Simu Liu, Padma Lakshmi, and Naomi Osaka.

Poetic justice

Eighteen-year-old Vietnamese American Alexandra Huynh succeeded Amanda Gorman in holding the national youth poet laureate title. The Stanford University freshman’s experience being raised by her immigrant parents in Sacramento played a significant role in her poetry and her mission to connect cultures and work toward justice.

Literary achievements

Earlier this year, Karen Tei Yamashita, author of “I Hotel” and “Sansei and Sensibility,” was awarded the 2021 Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters by the National Book Foundation. She is the 34th recipient of the award since it was created in 1988. Yamashita is in great company, as past recipients include Joan Didion, Toni Morrison, Maxine Hong Kingston, and Stephen King. In addition to a bronze medal, Yamashita will also receive $10,000 for the lifetime achievement award.

Malinda Lo’s “Last Night at the Telegraph Club” won the Young People’s Literature category of the 2021 National Book Awards.

Elisa Shua Dusapin’s “Winter in Sokcho” won the Translated Literature category of the 2021 National Book Awards.

Hoa Nguyen’s “A Thousand Times You Lose Your Treasure” was named one of the National Book Awards 2021 finalists.

Chinese American vets recognized for their contributions

This November, Chinese American World War II veterans and loved ones of the veterans who couldn’t be there were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal at the Crane Building in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as a national appreciation for distinguished achievements and contributions.

The medal is bestowed by the United States Congress and is one of two of the highest civilian awards in the U.S. The medal seeks to honor those who have had an impact on American history and culture that is likely to be recognized as a major achievement in the field, long after the achievement.

Impressive COVID vaccination rates

While some countries in Asia, such as Cambodia and Japan, took longer than others to roll out vaccines, both countries now boast vaccination rates that rank among the world’s best. They are two of several nations in the Asia-Pacific region that had slow starts to their immunization campaigns, but have since surpassed the rates in the U.S. and many nations in Europe.

Racing and trailblazing

Canadian Chinese driver Samantha Tan became the first Asian woman to win a major endurance racing championship in November after an almost perfect season in the 24H GT4 Series.

Mattel honors frontline worker

Las Vegas physician Dr. Audrey Sue Cruz was among six global frontline workers honored with a unique Barbie doll as part of Mattel Inc.’s #ThankYouHeroes program. Cruz hopes to represent women of color, women in healthcare, and working moms—to let them know that they are seen.

Historic Miss America

Emma Broyles made history as the first Korean American and Miss Alaska to win the title of Miss America. Her mother is of full Korean descent and her grandparents moved to Broyles’ hometown of Anchorage, Alaska 50 years ago.

In addition to her title and crown, she will receive a $100,000 scholarship and a six-figure salary as part of her Miss America duties.

