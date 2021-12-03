New ISRD Board member wanted

If you have an architectural background and an interest in historic preservation and/or familiarity with the Chinatown-International District, you are encouraged to apply for an open position on the International Special Review District (ISRD) Board.

The seven-member board reviews facade alterations, signs, new construction, changes of use, and street improvements, and makes recommendations to the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods director for all properties within the ISRD.

Applications, letters, and resumes must be sent by Dec. 20 to rebecca.frestedt@seattle.gov referencing the International Special Review District in the subject line.

To submit a paper copy, send to:

Rebecca Frestedt

International Special Review District

Seattle Department of Neighborhoods

P.O. Box 94649

Seattle, WA, 98124-4649

For more information, contact Rebecca Frestedt at (206) 684-0226.