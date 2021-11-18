Northwest Asian Weekly



Restaurants Open Thanksgiving 2021

Photo by Han Bui

Want to feast without the stress of cooking on Thanksgiving? Here are the restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in the Chinatown-International District.

  • Fortune Garden
  • Harbor City
  • Ho Ho Seafood
  • Honey Court
  • Hong Kong Bistro
  • Hong Kong Dim Sum
  • Jade Garden
  • King’s Seafood Restaurant
  • New Star Seafood Restaurant
  • Ocean Star
  • Purple Dot Cafe
  • Simply Thai
  • Tai Tung
  • T&T Seafood
  • 663 Bistro (To-go only for barbecue meat, fried rice, chow fun, and chow mein)
  • China Harbor

Little Saigon

  • Loving Hut 11 a.m.–9 p.m.
  • Hue Ky Mi Gia 10 a.m.–4 p.m. To-go orders only
  • Huong Binh Restaurant 9 a.m.–8 p.m.
  • Pho So 1 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
  • Sichuanese Cuisine 11 a.m.–9 p.m.
  • Thanh Vi 10 a.m.–8 p.m.
  • Vietnamese House 9:30 a.m.–3 or 4 p.m.
  • Tamarind Tree 11 a.m.–4 p.m.
  • Chuminh Tofu and Vegan Deli (also owns the buffet next to it) 10 a.m.–7 p.m.
  • Taqueria El Ranchero 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
  • One Pot Restaurant 11 a.m.–3 p.m. and 5–8 p.m.
  • Hello Em Viet Coffee & Roastery 7 a.m.–TBA
  • Mi La Cay 10 a.m.–4 or 5 p.m.
  • Pho Bac Sup Shop 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
  • Spring Roll House Deli 8 a.m.–4 p.m. (They make batches of fried Chinese spring rolls for events only, make sure to call 1–3 hours ahead to place order)

* List compiled by Rosita Chen, Haoyi Xu, and Da Nguyen.

