Luly Yang Design Group wins national awards

Luly Yang Design Group took home two distinguished awards on Oct. 26 in San Diego, California from the Image Apparel Institute and the North American Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors. The awards recognize the very best in workplace apparel.

Yan claimed the Image of the Year Award® for the Amazon Delivery Service uniforms, and Best Public Safety Product Innovation Award for her collection of reusable face masks. Yang was also recognized for Image of the Year Award® 2020 for Alaska Airlines uniform design.

“Fashion isn’t just about beauty and aesthetics. It’s also about feeling good, staying safe, and being comfortable,” said Yang, who is a Seattle-based Taiwanese American fashion designer.