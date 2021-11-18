LETTER: Election reflection

I completely agree with Assunta Ng’s Publisher’s Blog on “What we learned from the election.” From the elections in Virginia and New Jersey, to the appointment of Steve Hobbs, people have indicated they want moderates. People are tired of extremists on both sides. We just want to return to some kind of normalcy.

I am a Fire Commissioner in Snohomish County and sit on the Board of Sno911, a countywide emergency call center. I work with all the police chiefs who are very dedicated to protecting the public.

They are absolutely against police violence. Police need more resources and less focus on handling additional social issues. Calls to “defund the police” absolutely make no sense at all.

The voters of Seattle are tired of the boarded up shops and the anti-business attitude. I am lucky enough to have met many of the old timers in Chinatown who had endured all the discrimination and injustice. They did not go out to burn down the city. They quietly built up their business and got into politics and made effective changes. That has been the true immigrant story.

Sincerely,

— David Chan

Everett, WA