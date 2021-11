Drop-in class slots are still available on Sundays at Mother Yoga (511 Maynard Alley South) in the Chinatown-International District.

Jesse Robbins is the instructor and he is sharing his knowledge of this Israeli self-defense and fighting system with students of all ages from 2–4 p.m.

There is no membership to join, just drop-in fees. To register, go to rsvpforkrav.as.me.

Proof of vaccination is required and will be checked at the door.