Gloria Chien, Soovin Kim win Chamber Music award

Pianist Gloria Chien and violinist Soovin Kim are recipients of the 2021 Chamber Music Society (CMS) Award for Extraordinary Service to Chamber Music. The award was presented on Nov. 9 in New York City.

Chien and Kim became the artistic directors of Chamber Music Northwest (CMNW) in 2020.

The duo’s first season entailed a full set of nine concerts—all presented virtually due to the pandemic. In the summer of 2021, as restrictions began to ease, they reintroduced live performances, open rehearsals, masterclasses, family concerts, and free performances.

In a joint statement, the recipients, who are not only colleagues but also married to each other, said, “As artistic leaders, it is our responsibility to serve our communities, especially during this time of uncertainty. Music elevates and connects, two things we urgently needed during the pandemic.”