Bruce Harrell announces diverse transition team

Seattle Mayor-elect Bruce Harrell announced members of his transition team on Nov. 16—the nearly 150 members make up the most racially and ideologically diverse mayoral transition team in Seattle history.

The transition effort, built around 12 topically-oriented committees, will be chaired by former United States Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell, Equal Opportunity Schools Interim CEO Eddie Lincoln, Uwajimaya President and CEO Denise Moriguchi, and Sea Mar founder and CEO Rogelio Riojas, along with 23 co-team leads.

“With this transition team in place, we have the opportunity in front of us to thoughtfully develop the urgent and forward-looking agenda that will restore our City and propel Seattle forward,” said Harrell.

The team of local civic, business, conservation, youth advocacy, philanthropy, labor, and community leaders will help shape and define Harrell’s agenda.

“I’m excited Mayor-elect Harrell has made Seattle’s small businesses and working families core to this transition effort,” said Moriguchi. “As we work to exit the pandemic, those local perspectives are integral to constructing a plan that ensures economic recovery and future growth.”

The 12 groups are organized around the following focus areas: Arts, Culture, and Nightlife; Climate and Environment; Education and Youth; Government Operations; Housing and Homelessness; Labor and Workforce; Philanthropy; Public Health; Safety and Justice;

Small and Local Business; Transportation and Land Use; and Sports and Mentorship.

“After a very long—and, at times, very divisive—campaign season, the most important thing we can do to get off on the right foot is demonstrate our commitment to bringing our City together,” said Harrell.

“By calling together this roster of leaders to help define our administration’s priorities, I am making clear my intention for everyone to have a seat at the table.”

This is the current list of AAPI team members:

Arts, Culture, and Nightlife Committee

Sung Yang, Former Deputy Executive, King County

Manny Cawaling, CEO, Inspire Washington

Education and Youth Committee

Dr. Shouan Pan, Chancellor, Seattle Colleges

Vivian Song Maritz, School Board Member-elect, Seattle School Board

Sharon Tomiko Santos, State Representative

Government Operations Committee

Hyeok Kim, Former Deputy Mayor, City of Seattle

Mike Fong, Former Deputy Mayor, City of Seattle

Philanthropy Committee

Katherine Cheng, Sustainability, Social Impact, and Philanthropy Leader

Safety and Justice Committee

Aleksa Manila, Drag Queen and Behavioral Health Counselor

Small and Local Business Committee

Taylor Hoang, Amazon

Denise Moriguchi, President and CEO, Uwajimaya

Transportation and Land Use Committee

James Wong, CEO, Vibrant Cities

