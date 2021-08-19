Man stabbed in Chinatown-International District

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in an alley in the Chinatown-International District.

The 49-year-old victim told police he was walking through an alley, near Maynard Avenue and Lane Street around 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 6, when a man struck him in the head and repeatedly stabbed him before going through the victim’s pockets. The victim told police he was able to get away before he passed out for an hour or two.

The victim, who sustained a large cut to his arm and stab wounds to his chest and back, described the location of the attack, and said the suspect was associated with a makeshift tent on top of a pile of rocks in the alley. Medics transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Officers found the location of the attack, gathered evidence at the scene, and obtained information about a possible suspect.