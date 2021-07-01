Washington state COVID news, updates, resources and services

About the COVID-19 vaccines

The COVID-19 vaccines can protect you in several key ways:

They can greatly reduce your chance of getting seriously ill if you get COVID-19

Completing the vaccine series reduces your chances of hospitalization and lowers your risk of dying from COVID-19

They are highly effective at preventing COVID-19

They add to the number of people in the community who are protected from getting COVID-19, making it harder for the disease to spread

Experts continue to conduct more studies about the ability of the vaccine to keep people from spreading the virus to others. Once you are fully vaccinated, it is still possible to get COVID-19, but it’s a much smaller chance than if you weren’t vaccinated. You’re also very unlikely to get really sick or need to go to the hospital. The studies found that each of the vaccines had at least 85 percent efficacy in preventing severe COVID-19 illness. The vaccines also prevented many people from getting any COVID-19 symptoms:

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen), 7 %

Pfizer-BioNTech, 95%

Moderna, 94%

Will the COVID-19 vaccine be mandatory?

It will be your choice whether to get the vaccine for COVID-19. Washington is not currently considering any mandates for the vaccine, but employers could require it. The vaccine will help protect you and others around you from getting COVID-19, and we encourage you to talk to your doctor or clinic about the benefits.

What is the recommended dosage and schedule?

Pfizer-BioNTech: The Pfizer vaccines requires two 0.3 mL (30mcg) doses, given at least 21 days apart.

Moderna: The Moderna vaccine requires two 0.5 mL (50mcg) doses, given at least 28 days apart.

Johnson & Johnson – Janssen: The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires a single 0.5 mL (50 mcg) dose.

How quickly is someone protected from COVID-19 after receiving the vaccine?

It will take about two weeks after someone finishes the COVID-19 vaccine series to have maximum protection.

If a patient is late for or misses their second dose, do they need to restart the series?

No. For patients receiving a two-dose series COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna), patients do not need to restart the COVID-19 vaccine series, but they should get the second dose as soon as possible after the recommended days (21 days for Pfizer, 28 days for Moderna) have passed since their first dose. Patients will still develop a good immune response if they get their second dose later than the recommended time.

How do we know the vaccines are safe?

Researchers collected safety and efficacy data as part of the Phase III clinical trials in the U.S. and other countries. A combined total of over 115,000 volunteers participated in the clinical trials for the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson – Janssen COVID-19 vaccines.

Before the vaccines became available here in Washington, the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices conducted a review to ensure they could safely recommend the vaccines and for which populations. In addition, the western states Scientific Safety Review Workgroup gave input on vaccine safety and efficacy. Both groups voted to recommend the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for people 12 years of age and older, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson – Janssen COVID-19 vaccines for people 18 years and older.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will monitor information reported about possible adverse events related to the vaccines.

Is the vaccine effective in all age groups?

Yes, the clinical trials showed similar results in different age groups, including those over 65 years of age.

How will a COVID-19 vaccine work in my body?

The COVID-19 vaccine teaches your immune system to recognize the coronavirus. When you get the vaccine, your immune system makes antibodies (“fighter cells”) that stay in your blood and protect you in case you are infected with the virus. You get protection against the disease without having to get sick. When enough people in the community can fight off the coronavirus, it has nowhere to go. This means we can stop the spread quicker and get a little closer to ending this pandemic.

To watch a video on how vaccines work in your body, go to youtu.be/k7E88xEGOaE.

Is it COVID-19 or a vaccine reaction?

COVID-19 vaccination commonly comes with side effects, such as sore muscles or a fever. If you have symptoms after getting the vaccine, you may wonder if it’s safe to work or go about your tasks safely. Employers may wonder if it’s safe for a staff member to return to in-person work. It can take 1-2 weeks after your second shot before you are fully protected so you could still come down with COVID-19 if you are exposed before then. It’s also important to remember that each person’s immune system works a little differently and the vaccine won’t work for approximately 1 in 2500 people who are vaccinated.

Go to doh.wa.gov/Portals/1/Documents/1600/coronavirus/820-124-CovidVaccineReactions.pdf for a chart to help you understand if you are reacting to the vaccine or if you might need to get tested for COVID-19 and isolate. If your symptoms go away in a day or two, it may have been just a vaccine reaction. If they continue or you feel like you should, seek medical advice. If there’s a possibility you have COVID-19 or were exposed, please stay away from others as a precaution.

What types of symptoms are normal after receiving the vaccine?

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson – Janssen COVID-19 vaccines

Like other routine vaccines, the most common side effects are a sore arm, fatigue, headache, and muscle pain.

These symptoms are a sign that the vaccine is working. In the Pfizer and Moderna trials, these side effects occurred most often within two days of getting the vaccine, and lasted about a day. Side effects were more common after the second dose than the first dose. In the Johnson & Johnson clinical trials, side effects lasted an average of one to two days.

For all three vaccines, people over 55 were less likely to report side effects than younger people.

Clinical trials found that approximately:

Pfizer

80% of people reported pain at the injection site

50% of people reported fatigue and headache

30% of people reported muscle pain

Moderna

90% of people reported pain at the injection site

70% of people reported fatigue and headache

60% of people reported muscle pain

Johnson & Johnson

60% of people reported pain at the injection site

45% of people reported fatigue and headache

40% of people reported muscle pain

You may see some rumors about untrue side effects online or on social media. Make sure any time you see a claim about a side effect that you check the source of that claim. This video can teach you more about how to figure out if a claim online is true or not.

What happens if I get sick after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?

It’s normal to have some side effects after getting the vaccine. This can be a sign that the vaccine is working. If you experience a medical emergency after getting the COVID-19 vaccine, call 9-1-1 immediately.

If you get sick after getting the vaccine, you should report the adverse event to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). An “adverse event” is any health problem or side effect that happens after a vaccination.

What is VAERS?

VEARS is an early warning system led by the CDC and the FDA. VAERS can help detect problems that may be related to a vaccine.

Anyone (health care provider, patient, caregiver) can report possible adverse reactions to VAERS.

There are limits to the system. A VAERS report does not mean the vaccine caused the reaction or outcome. It only means that the vaccination happened first.

VAERS is set up to help scientists notice trends or reasons they should investigate a possible problem. It is not a list of verified outcomes of vaccination.

When you make a report to VAERS, you help the CDC and the FDA identify possible health concerns and make sure vaccines are safe. If any issues arise, they will take action and notify health care providers about potential issues.

Are there any restrictions on who can receive the vaccine?

Generally, the COVID-19 vaccines should not be given to anyone who is under the authorized age or has a history of severe allergic reactions to an ingredient or previous dose of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Pfizer-BioNTech

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine should not be given to anyone:

Under 12 years of age until further research can be done on the use of the vaccine for children

With a history of severe or immediate allergic reactions to an ingredient of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, such as polyethylene glycol or polysorbate

Who had a severe or immediate allergic reaction to their first dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna)

Moderna

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine should not be given to anyone:

Under 18 years of age until further research can be done on the use of the vaccine for children

With a history of severe or immediate allergic reactions to an ingredient of the Moderna vaccine, such as polyethylene glycol or polysorbate

Who had a severe or immediate allergic reaction to their first dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna)

Johnson & Johnson – Janssen

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine should not be given to anyone:

Under 18 years of age until further research can be done on the use of the vaccine for children

With a history of severe allergic reactions to an ingredient of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, such as polysorbate.