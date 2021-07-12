12 people charged in connection with drug trafficking ring

SEATTLE — Twelve people, including Viet Phi Nguyen, 34, of Seattle, are in custody following a second round of arrests in an investigation involving armed drug trafficking, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman on June 30. The indictments and arrests are a follow-up to the April 7, 2021 takedown involving 24 defendants.

Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said, “Not only are these dozens of suspects off the streets, but so are dangerous narcotics, including fentanyl tablets and the tools to manufacture them. Our communities have been devastated by a recent rise in fentanyl deaths and continue to be devastated by on-going gun violence. The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is certain these joint efforts saved lives, and we’re gratified that the many months of hard work by our officers and partners paid off.”

In the most recent arrest, officers seized 48 guns, 2 kilograms of cocaine, 2 pounds of methamphetamine, several thousand fentanyl pills, and two illegal marijuana grows. An additional $120,000 in cash was also seized.

The June 30 arrests and searches involved teams from FBI, DEA, SPD, Homeland Security Investigation, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, King County Sheriff’s Office, Valley SWAT, Kent Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, and Narcotics/Currency/Firearms K9 support from Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Centralia Police Department, Auburn Police Department, Renton Police Department, King County Sheriff’s Office, and Tacoma Police Department.