Andrew Yang coming to Seattle again

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang is scheduled to attend a fundraising dinner at the Seattle home of spine surgeon and entrepreneur Jeffrey Roh this month.

Roh is the CEO of IntuitiveX and has over 15 years of experience as an inventor, angel investor, and serial entrepreneur. Dr. Roh is also a board-certified, award-winning specialist and the director of Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery at the Swedish Neuroscience Institute in Seattle.

Fellow co-hosts are Grace Roh, Maria Semple, Kimberly Watson and Glenn Draper, Gilonne D’Origny, Kerry Bosworth, Rahul Sood, and Yang’s National Finance Committee Co-Chair Haeryung Shin.

Tickets for the Dec. 16 event dubbed “Andrew Yang in Seattle 2.0” are $500, $1,000, and $2,000. The $2,000 tickets are for those who wish to be listed as co-hosts of the event. Co-hosts will get photos with Yang.

Tickets may be purchased at secure.actblue.com/donate/ay-events-seattle2-1216