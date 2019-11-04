Koh is the new operations leader at ICHS

International Community Health Services (ICHS) announced on Oct. 28 that Rachel Koh—vice president of pharmacy and business development—is its new chief operating officer.

Since 2018, Koh has overseen the operation of three ICHS pharmacies, including the successful rollout of advanced technology applications and the delivery of services to boost patient access to high quality treatments and medication.

Previously, she served as vice president of clinical product strategy for ZeOmega, where she helped develop new product and market strategies. Prior to that, Koh was the associate vice president of pharmacy services for Community Health Plan.

Koh has more than 20 years of pharmaceutical and health care leadership experience.