Mar takes position with USA Basketball

Seattle University (SU) announced on June 12 that its women’s basketball Director of Operations, Eliot Mar, accepted a position with USA Basketball.

Mar, a 2014 SU graduate, will be the program coordinator for the women’s national team in Colorado Springs.

“Eliot was invaluable to the women’s basketball program, our staff, and the athletic department,” said Coach Suzy Barcomb. “He basically grew up on campus and his knowledge of the WAC and the inner workings of Seattle University were incredibly helpful to us.”

A Seattle native and graduate of Garfield High School, Mar spent the last five years as the women’s basketball Director of Operations after serving as team manager for his last two years as an undergraduate.