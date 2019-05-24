HSD awards $1 million for projects in Chinatown-International District, Pioneer Square

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

SEATTLE — Historic South Downtown (HSD) announced grants on May 13 totaling nearly $1 million to 19 community-based organizations in the Chinatown-International District and Pioneer Square neighborhoods.

The grants will fund projects that support small businesses and local nonprofits, improve public spaces, and protect and develop historic and cultural programs.

Seniors in Action Foundation (SIAF) received a grant award of $35,000 which will be applied toward its new surveillance camera project. SIAF will use the money to buy updated cameras and related hardware to replace the current aging equipment.

Other grant recipients include Friends of Little Saigon, Chinese Memorial Project, CID Coalition, CIDBIA, Historic China Gate Foundation, ICHS, Interim, and SCIDpda.

Created by the legislature in 2007, HSD is a state-created Community Preservation and Development Authority serving Seattle’s Chinatown-International District and Pioneer Square neighborhoods. HSD received this funding from King County. An additional funding round and application will be launched in August 2019.