CAPAA Sapphire Anniversary Celebration

The Washington State Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs (CAPAA) held its Sapphire Anniversary Celebration on April 13 — observing 45 years of service to the APA community. Diane Narasaki, who served as the executive director of Asian Counseling and Referral Service for over 24 years, was honored with a lifetime achievement award. And former CAPAA Commissioner Reynaldo Pascua received the Vanguard Award.

