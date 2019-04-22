Northwest Asian Weekly


CAPAA Sapphire Anniversary Celebration

Diane Narasaki (left) and Reynaldo Pascua with their awards. Courtesy of WA State Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs

The Washington State Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs (CAPAA) held its Sapphire Anniversary Celebration on April 13 — observing 45 years of service to the APA community. Diane Narasaki, who served as the executive director of Asian Counseling and Referral Service for over 24 years, was honored with a lifetime achievement award. And former CAPAA Commissioner Reynaldo Pascua received the Vanguard Award.

