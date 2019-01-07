UW student Shree Saini wins Miss India Worldwide 2018

Shree Saini

University of Washington senior Shree Saini was crowned Miss India Worldwide 2018 at a pageant held in New Jersey in December.



She represented the United States with national winners from over 42 countries.



The Punjab native, who moved to Washington when she was 7, had a pacemaker implanted at the age of 12 and was told that she would never be able to dance. At age 15, she started a nonprofit that advocates for heart health, progressive mindset, and the importance of emotional fitness.



Shree Saini, moments after her coronation.

Her message as the newly crowned Miss India Worldwide is, “Your life’s legacy is defined by how you make people feel, with each vibe/interaction/conversation … us all have a solution mindset, we should always try to defuse the negativity in any situation and focus on the light within all of us.”