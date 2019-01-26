NHRA Hall of Famer Al Young

On Jan. 12, Al Young was inducted into the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA), Northwest Division “Hall of Fame.”

Young was the first Asian American World Champion race car driver. He retired after teaching high school for 37 years in the Seattle Public Schools, instructing subjects ranging from Auto Shop, Physical Education, Film Study, and Chinese Cooking.

Young is currently a sponsored race car driver and ambassador for the Bardahl Corporation. In 2018, Young was the subject of a documentary film by Rick Quan, “Race: The Al Young Story.”