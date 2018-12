Kerry Taniguchi (Santa) and Ngoc Dinh (elf) (Photo by George Liu)

The Wing Luke Museum got a visit on Dec. 1 from Asian American Santa.



Families and kids got a chance to pose for photos with the Jolly Red Elf played by Kerry Taniguchi. A longtime volunteer at the Wing,

Taniguchi first stepped into Santa’s boots in 2016.



Santa was accompanied by a helper elf played by Ngoc Dinh.