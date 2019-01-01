New president and VP at Keiro NW board



Tomio Moriguchi

Keiro Northwest announced on Dec. 14 that Tomio Moriguchi, former CEO of Uwajimaya and co-founder of Keiro Northwest, accepted the position of board president.



Outgoing Board President Frank Fukui said, “Tomio and his contemporaries did what was once thought impossible, and Keiro is still here despite the challenges of the industry and the changes to our community.”





Julie Ann Oiye

Past Board President Julie Ann Oiye has accepted the position of vice president.



CEO Bridgette Takeuchi said, “This is an exciting time for Keiro Northwest.

Tomio and Julie Ann bring a unique combination of legacy and heritage, while being progressive and forward thinking.”