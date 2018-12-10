New director of UW Bothell education research institute

Carrie Tzou

Carrie Tzou, an associate professor at the University of Washington Bothell School of Educational Studies, is the new director of the university’s Goodlad Institute for Educational Renewal, which works to support teachers and help students become better citizens in a democracy.



Tzou takes over for Professor Tom Bellamy. Tzou will continue to grow partnerships that turn educational research into classroom innovations. The partnerships include collaborations with school districts statewide.



“My dream would be that the Goodlad Institute is involved in both research and partnership-building that results in transformational education for communities, where they get to design their own educational futures,” Tzou said.