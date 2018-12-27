FBI: Scammers may be targeting Chinese citizens on student and work visas

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

The FBI’s Seattle Division said scammers are defrauding individuals in Washington state by imitating various Chinese law enforcement agencies, and they are targeting Chinese citizens on student visas at local colleges and universities, as well as Chinese citizens on work visas.



In 2018, at least five people were told, via email or text message, that they were under investigation in China for money laundering or other crimes, and that they were required to send money to the law enforcement agency supposedly investigating them.



Victims have been told they can return to China and go to prison, or they can transfer money to a specific account for “analysis” to prove that they are not involved in money laundering or other crimes.



Losses of nearly $100,000 per victim have been reported, according to the FBI.



Additionally, victims were asked to provide their passport numbers and other personally identifying information to those posing as law enforcement.

If you or someone you know has been targeted by this Chinese law enforcement impersonation fraud, contact the FBI’s Seattle Division at 206-622-0460.

For additional information on other types of scams, please visit the FBI’s Scams and Safety page: fbi.gov/scams-and-safety.

