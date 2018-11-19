Denise Moriguchi elected to AAA Washington’s Board of Trustees

The president and CEO of Uwajimaya, Inc., Denise Moriguchi, was recently elected to AAA Washington’s Board of Trustees.

In a news release, the board said it feels strongly that Moriguchi’s “keen business sense and deep roots to the community will greatly contribute to the organization’s leadership.”

A Seattle native, Moriguchi stepped into the role of CEO at Uwajimaya in 2017 and represents the third generation of leadership, following in the footsteps of her grandfather, father, and aunt. She holds an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management and an undergraduate degree in Economics and Asian Studies from Bowdoin College.