Cambodian refugee Saovra Ear named interim VP at Highline College

Dr. Saovra “Sy” Ear has been named interim vice president at Highline College. He will oversee the college’s Student Services division beginning Nov. 26.

Ear arrived in the United States when he was 2 years old, when he and his family left Cambodia. After a stint on the East Coast, the family settled in South King County, where they’ve spent the past 31 years.

Ear traces his passion for equity and social justice from his experience as a refugee, first-generation student, and student of color.

Ear earned his doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Washington, Tacoma and his master’s degree in student development administration from Seattle University.