A coalition of Asian and Pacific Islander (API) community organizations will host the 6th annual API Candidates and Issues Forum on Oct. 11.

Established in 2012, the forum’s goal is to “provide an educational, nonpartisan forum for API civic engagement where electoral candidates and initiatives are treated fairly and provided with equal time to respond to questions on issues that are important to our API communities.” Initiatives and electoral races are considered for the forum when they affect API communities.

The forum will start at 6 p.m. with light dinner served starting at 5:30 p.m. at Asian Counseling and Referral Service at 3639 Martin Luther King Jr. Way South.

For nonpartisan information on the 2018 candidates and issues, please refer to the official King County Voter’s Pamphlet, which will be mailed out on Oct. 16.

For more information, go to kingcounty.gov/depts/elections/how-to-vote/voters-pamphlet.aspx.

Ballot box locations are are listed at kingcounty.gov/depts/elections/how-to-vote/ballots/returning-my-ballot/ballot-drop-boxes.aspx.