Two men arrested in Bellevue rape

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue police have arrested two men in connection with the rape and robbery of a Chinese woman — believed to be a victim of human trafficking.

Officers responded on July 19 to the Days Inn at 3241 156th Avenue Southeast, for a report of a robbery. When police arrived, they learned that the victim was a Chinese female who spoke little English, and, through an interpreter, ultimately reported that she had been raped, assaulted, and robbed in a room at the hotel.

Detectives identified and arrested two men — they continue to seek additional suspects. Police say the suspects know these types of incidents aren’t usually reported due to the victim’s fear of being arrested or deported.

These suspects are believed to have committed several similar robberies in the greater Seattle area and Bellevue. The Bellevue Police Department is strongly encouraging victims who have not reported these robberies to come forward by contacting Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

“Victims are reminded that the Bellevue Police Department does not enforce federal immigration laws, and our investigators are committed to bringing these suspects to justice,” a news release said.

