ICHS recognized among nation’s highest performing health centers

International Community Health Services (ICHS) announced on Aug. 17 that it is among 1,352 community health centers nationally that have been selected for $125 million in federal awards from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) — an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

In issuing the grants, HRSA further recognized organizations exceeding national quality benchmarks as National Quality Leaders and those with the best overall clinical performance as Health Center Quality Leaders. ICHS was awarded both distinctions.

“We have been named a Health Center Quality Leader every year since 2014, and a National Quality Leader in 2014, 2015, 2017, and 2018,” said Teresita Batayola, ICHS CEO. “We are proud of this record of achievement. ICHS is an example of the exceptional value our nation’s system of community health centers routinely deliver, providing comprehensive care at significantly lower cost to millions of Americans.”

Dr. Asqual Getaneh, ICHS medical director, said a grant would boost ICHS’ efforts to widen access to high quality, affordable care among underserved communities.

The award was announced at ICHS’s International District Clinic by Sharon Turner, U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration’s Region X administrator, during National Health Center Week — the annual celebration that highlights the critical role community health centers play in providing high-quality, affordable, primary health care.

