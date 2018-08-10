By Staff

SEATTLE — Approximately 1,500 people gathered on Green Lake’s northwest shore on Aug. 6 to honor the victims of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and all victims of war and violence.

From Hiroshima to Hope — Seattle’s annual peace event — has been held every year since 1985. It is the oldest and largest anywhere outside Japan.

Pre-program activities included lantern calligraphy and folding of peace cranes, followed by music and speakers such as Gilberto Zamora Perez, a peace and social justice activist. There was also a performance from the popular Japanese-American drum performance group, Seattle Kokon Taiko. The event concluded with a somber ceremony of floating candle-lit lanterns on Green Lake at dusk.

The planning committee hopes that the sight of a thousand lanterns drifting on the lake offers the hope that international conflicts can be resolved without violence.

