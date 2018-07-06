Chan eyes Snohomish PUD Board

By Staff

David Chan is running for the Snohomish County Public Utility District (PUD) Board of Commissioners.

Chan, a CPA, works with small and large companies to improve efficiency, make better use of their resources, and help improve overall operations.

Chan was a Snohomish County Fire District 1 Commissioner for 12 years — he was the chair during the recession and helped the Fire District come out of the recession financially sound. Chan said he was encouraged to run for the PUD Board.

In a statement, Chan said it is time for an outsider to have a fresh pair of eyes with new ideas to exercise more cost control and keep PUD rates low. “Years ago as an outsider, I used my business and finance background to improve the Fire District 1 operation. I can do the same for PUD.”

Chan wrote a blog series about becoming a Bernie Sanders delegate that was published in the Northwest Asian Weekly in the spring and summer of 2016.