Asian Americans on the ballot for the Aug. 7 primary

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

7th Congressional District

Pramila Jayapal (Prefers Democratic Party)

Pramila Jayapal was the first Indian American woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

She arrived in the United States when she was 16 and has been a resident of Seattle for nearly 30 years.

A Vice Ranking Member of the Budget Committee and Member of the Judiciary Committee, Jayapal held more than a dozen town halls during her first term.

STATE SENATE

31st Legislative District

Immaculate Ferreria (Prefers Democratic Party)

The daughter of Filipino immigrants, Immaculate Ferreria was born in Puyallup and raised on a small family farm in the Sumner Valley.

Ferreria is a former small business owner and she said she will focus on accessible and affordable healthcare, public safety, protection of our environment, economic growth, and ensuring that residents have access to equal educational opportunities.

33rd Legislative District

Kun Wang (Prefers Ind. Republican Party)

Kun Wang (known as Kwan to his friends and family) was born in Sing Tao, China and became a U.S. citizen in 2011.

According to his candidate statement, Kwan opened and managed his first restaurant at 23. He is self-employed and operates a family business. He said he will fight against higher taxes and get tough on the homelessness crisis.

34th Legislative District

Joe Nguyen (Prefers Democratic Party)

Born and raised in the 34th Legislative District, Nguyen is the son of Vietnamese refugees. Despite great adversity, Nguyen said he broke the cycle of poverty through support from public services and hard work, to become a senior manager at Microsoft.

Nguyen graduated from Seattle University with BAs in Finance/Humanities and a minor in Economics.

Sofia Aragon (Prefers Democratic Party)

Sofia Aragon is a Filipino immigrant who has worked as a registered nurse in a South Seattle clinic, and advocated for the Affordable Care Act in Olympia.

She describes herself as a strong champion for improved healthcare, affordable housing, public education, and more.

Aragon holds a JD from Loyola University, a BS in Nursing from Seattle University, and a BA in Economics from the University of Washington.

45th Legislative District

Manka Dhingra (Prefers Democratic Party)

Manka Dhingra is a co-founder of Chaya (now API Chaya), a South Asian anti-domestic violence organization and served on its board for 7 years. She has also been a Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney with King County.

Dhingra is seeking re-election to continue her work to ensure social equity, responsible investment in transportation, environmental protections, and protect the future of our children.

47th Legislative District

Mona Das (Prefers Democratic Party)

Mona Das states that she is not “a career politician.” She was inspired to run for the first time and to help make our community the best place to live, work, and raise a family.

Das runs a mortgage business that works mostly with first-time home buyers in South King County.

Das has a BA in Psychology from the University of Cincinnati and an MBA from Presidio Graduate School.

STATE HOUSE

32nd Legislative District, House Position 1

Cindy Ryu (Prefers Democratic Party)

Cindy Ryu is running for re-election. She describes herself as a strong advocate for small business owners, public schools, public transportation, environmental and consumer protection, and public safety.

Ryu was also the first Korean American woman mayor in America, when she became the mayor of Shoreline.

Ryu grew up in rural Thurston and Lewis counties. She and her husband have three children.

33rd Legislative District, House Position 2

Mia Su-Ling Gregerson (Prefers Democratic Party)

Mia Su-Ling Gregerson has served two terms in the State House of Representatives. She was formerly a SeaTac city councilmember and SeaTac mayor.

A graduate of the University of Washington, Gregerson said her job is to focus on the basics — championing public schools, making our economy work for families, improving transportation, and ensuring Olympia is accountable with your tax dollars.

37th Legislative District, House Position 1

Sharon Tomiko Santos (Prefers Democratic Party)

Sharon Tomiko Santos has been representing the 37th Legislative District since 1998. In her candidate statement, Santos said, “I am committed to improving public education for all students, creating an economy that benefits everyone, and safeguarding our universal civil rights. I champion efforts to raise equity and excellence for students and schools. I believe in affirmative action to create equal opportunities.”

41st Legislative District, House Position 2

My-Linh Thai (Prefers Democratic Party)

At 15 years old, My-Linh Thai immigrated to Washington state with her family as a refugee from Vietnam. She is the Bellevue School Board President, vice president of the Washington State School Board Directors Association, a health care professional, and a PTSA parent.

She graduated from the University of Washington School of Pharmacy. Thai lives in Bellevue with her husband and their two children.

48th Legislative District, House Position 1

Vandana Slatter (Prefers Democratic Party)

Vandana Slatter is a former Bellevue City councilmember, public school parent, and biotech and healthcare professional.

She has served as an intern to U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell, and she was appointed to a 4-year term on the Washington State Board of Pharmacy by Governor Christine Gregoire in 2007.

An Indian American, Slatter received her bachelor’s degree in pharmacy from the University of British Columbia.

STATE SUPREME COURT

Justice Position 8

Nathan Choi

Court of Appeals, Division 2, District 1

Linda Lee

SNOHOMISH COUNTY

Everett District Court, Snohomish Judge Position 1

Tam T. Bui

Public Utilities District No. 1, Commissioner District 2

David Chan