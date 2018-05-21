Ly honored as All-Washington Scholar

Highline College student Phong Ly, 20, was honored as a member of the 2018 All-Washington Academic Team for academic achievement, community service, and involvement on campus.

Ly and other top scholars from the state’s 34 community and technical colleges attended the March 22 awards ceremony at South Puget Sound Community College in Olympia.

During the event, Ly was named as one of the top six students statewide among the 78 recognized.

An international student from a middle class family in Vietnam, Ly maintains a 4.0 GPA.

When he graduates in June, he will have earned associate degrees in both engineering and physics. His goal is to become a computer engineer after studying at the University of Washington.