Four honorees inducted into the 2018 Asian Hall of Fame

SEATTLE – The Robert Chinn Foundation inducted four people into the 2018 Asian Hall of Fame on May 5, at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel in downtown Seattle.

They were Kourtney Kang, writer and producer of TV’s Fresh Off the Boat and How I Met Your Mother; Kevin Kwan, best-selling author of Crazy Rich Asians; Melissa Lee, host of Fast Money on CNBC; and Roy Yamaguchi, Chef/Founder of Roy’s, Humble Market Kitchin and Eating House 1849 Restaurants.

Kang, Kwan, and Yamaguchi were present for the ceremony in Seattle, while Lee addressed the audience in a video message.

“Thanks so much for this honor,” said Lee from the set of Fast Money. “I found my voice through the show. Finding your voice means being comfortable with showing who you are, 360 degrees. And I use my voice to educate, to influence to be a role model.”

Established in 2004, the Asian Hall of Fame is a national recognition event for Asian Pacific Americans that honors achievements across industry and ethnicity with a national reach.

“My father, Robert Chinn, would be so proud of the foundation continuing his legacy through the Asian Hall of Fame, by honoring deserving Asian Pacific Americans from all industries and ethnicities,” said Karen Wong, president of the Robert Chinn Foundation.

“Asians are now speaking up in ways they have never before and that gives me so much hope,” said Kwan, who referenced the bravery of many past Asian Hall of Fame inductees.

Learn more about the Robert Chinn Foundation and Asian Hall of Fame at robertchinnfoundation.org.