Takami Nieda at Kinokuniya

On March 24, Takami Nieda held a talk and signed copies of Kazuki Kaneshiro’s book, GO, at Seattle’s Kinokuniya store. Nieda has translated and edited more than 20 works of fiction and nonfiction from Japanese to English. She got a grant to translate GO — a love story that confronts ethnicity and discrimination in Japanese society. The book won the prestigious literary Naoki Prize, and the film adaptation won every major award in Japan.

Nieda teaches writing and literature at Seattle Central College.