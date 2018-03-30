Northwest Asian Weekly


PICTORIAL: Hing hay park’s grand opening

Photos by George Liu, Assunta Ng, and John Liu

Ribbon cutting

Lion dance

From Left: Karen O’Connor, Victoria Schoenburg, Michael Shiosaki, and Kim Baldwin from Seattle Parks and Recreation

Community leader Tuck Eng

Amanda Hohlfeld, Mayor Senior External Affairs Liaison and Alan Lai, Interpreter

Sonny Nguyen, Chinatown/ID Public Safety Coordinator – Event Emcee

Seattle Chinese Community Girls Drill Team

Seattle Chinese Community Girls Drill Team

InterIm & SCIDPDA provided free snacks

Coffee for attendees

Children playing Jenga

Boy playing with park equipment

